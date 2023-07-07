Clubs & Societies July 7th, 2023

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

There will a fun run walk on Saturday, July 15. This event is part of a series of events for the Dr Moses C Norman Jr Leadership conference for the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. The conference is being held in Nassau from July 13-16.

Participants will set off from the National Beach Soccer Stadium. The event begins at 6am.

For more information, visit www.pixichapter.com/funwalk.

Rotary Club of Nassau

The Rotary Club of Nassau held its annual changeover and awards ceremony at the Paul Farquharson Conference Centre on Monday, July 3.

In a night that celebrated the impressive achievements of the club over the past year, more than 80 Rotarians and guests, witnessed president Chantel Nesbitt hand over the president’s chain of leadership to incoming president Darren Bain.

Along with installing the group’s new officers, the evening also served as an opportunity to recognise the outgoing officers, reflect on, and celebrate the club’s recent accomplishments, and pledge anew to continue their mission of “Service Above Self”.

As his final duty as the president of the club, outgoing president Nesbitt recognised the work of various club members who have made a significant contribution to the organisation, its causes, and the community during her presidential term.

Among those recognised were, Kino McCartney - Rotarian of the Year Award, Stephen Dean, Charlyne Sealy and Craig Lowe - Service Above Self Award and Monique Palmisano – Rising Star Award.

A highlight of the night was the presentation of Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) Recognition to Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming, Commissioner of Police, Royal Bahamas Police Force Clayton Fernander and president of the Bahamas Kidney Association, Tamika Roberts. All who have who have given their time and talents to make a difference in the country.

The keynote speaker was Dr Shenique Carmichael from Charlotte, North Carolina and the founder of Leah’s Hopes and Dreams, a non-profit organisation helping to empower homeless individuals and under privileged families.

Rotary Club officials said they remain committed to improving the quality of life for those in need in our communities.