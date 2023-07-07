Industrial agreement signed between BTVI and UTEB

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute signed an industrial agreement with the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas on Friday.

Officials said BTVI employees can expect salary increases and other benefits, adding the agreement comes after nearly one year of negotiations.

“BTVI is critical for national development,” UTEB President Daniel Thompson said. “That is what UTEB is about, the development and advancement of the human capital at the institute. And none of these glorious goals that we set in place can be attained without the support of qualified, happy workers. And if the workers are happy and excited about work, we will fulfill those goals that cannot be obtained without their support.”

BTVI's Interim President Dr Linda Davis said BTVI staff would enjoy a salary increase along with other long-awaited benefits.

“The salaries in terms of the negotiated and agreed amount is across a career path,” Dr Davis said. “And those salaries range now anywhere from 3k plus.”

The career path includes a staff of craft instructors, assistant vocational tech instructors, and senior instructors.

Dr Davis added: “There are a number also of leaves that were agreed. Very generous leaves that include compassionate, special, maternity, adoption, paternity that had not existed previously.”

For her part, Kerima Smith, lead negotiator of UTEB, noted that for 14 years the faculty of BTVI had no career path, or established salary scales.

UTEB officials noted there are still other outstanding matters that need to be addressed as well.

Asked when employees would receive the salary increases, Dr Davis did not give a confirmed date.

“The Institute is a national Institute,” Dr Davis said. "And it's supported by the generosity and the financing of the government and people of this country. So, we have an expectation that those resources will be provided to us in short order.”

Meanwhile, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin expressed excitement about the signing. She described BTVI as a key to ensuring “our workforce is skilled ready.”

The agreement ends in 2025.