Mother pleads guilty to cruelty to children charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER was sent to prison last Wednesday after admitting to neglecting her 4-year-old daughter.

The 45-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child, was charged with cruelty to children before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

The defendant is said to have abandoned her young daughter causing her unnecessary suffering on July 5.

After pleading guilty to the offence the accused was informed that her sentencing hearing would be deferred to July 31.

She was informed that a report from social services will be ordered during that time. While the accused will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, the child will remain in protective custody.