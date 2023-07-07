Police detail security measures for Clifford Park Independence celebrations

By LETRE SWEETING

SECURITY will be beefed up for the nation's 50th Independence celebrations at Clifford Park this weekend with some 1,100 combined force officers engaged.

In a press briefing on Friday, Assistant Police Commissioner Kendall Strachan, who is responsible for independence celebrations, spoke about security measures that will be in place in and around Clifford Park for The Independence Family Fun Day on Monday.

The seating capacity will be more than 12,000.

"The entire uniform branches of law enforcement are engaged,” he said. “And I say that to tell you just for the activities around Clifford Park encapsulating the parade and the officers responsible for security, there are more than 1,100 officers engaged just there."

ASP Strachan also highlighted that road access around the Downtown Nassau area will be limited on Independence Day.

"There will be a number of road closures to meet the demands of what is taking place at Clifford Park. Parking no doubt is a concern for persons coming to that arena, and for the events thereafter leading up to Junkanoo."

He said roads shut down will include: "in and around Clifford Park from on West Bay Street between Nassau Street and Chippingham Road. Also, along Marcus Bethel Way, by the way between Infant View Road and West Bay Street. Those corridors will be shut down as of 2:30pm to 3pm on Sunday afternoon for any access. So, no parking will be permitted along those streets.

"For the general public coming to the location there have been some very intentional parking slots made available. Let's picture that area of the Bank of Bahamas property which is located between the Marriott Resort and the Dockendale House.

"There's a tract of land that stretches from West Bay Street South to Dean's Lane, which has been cleared, and will have security in place to guide you as to where you will be parking at that location.

"Further, parking has also been made available at the Ministry of Health property on Meeting and Nassau Streets to facilitate persons leaving those extended parking areas to make their way to the fort.

"The LOC (Local Organising Committee) is providing transportation to bring persons closer to the fort to make their way to those areas. Our police and Defence Force colleagues will be nestled around the zone to ensure that as far as possible that the safety of the public is maintained," he said.

ASP Strachan encouraged people to bring as little as possible as security screening and lockdowns will be in various places around the venue.

"If we start from the area of the driving range on Marcus Bethel Way, there is a walk-through security protection screening at that location, as well as the western end of the field,” he added. “Atop the field, where the intent is to place a food court for VIPs. There will likewise be a security screening coming into that arena.

"For those persons who are seated on the bleachers, to the far west top of the hill, I daresay a beautiful view from that location, there is also going to be security screening and accesses to that point, which is encircled by the food court. So, bring as little weight as you would wish to travel with at that location," he said.

ASP Strachan added that the field on Clifford Park will be treated with the Ministry of Health's oversight to ensure the comfort of those who want to sit on the grass.

Jack Thompson, Permanent Secretary and chief administrator for the Independence Secretariat gave more details on the upcoming Independence Weekend events including the Golden Oldies Soiree at Baha Mar on July 8 at 7pm. Tickets are $100.

The following day there will be Jubilee services of praise and thanksgiving at all houses of worship across the country. Later that day there will the Golden Jubilee: Ecumenical Service, Military Tattoo and Cultural Show at 5pm.

On Independence Day, the 50th Independence People's Rush unity Junkanoo parade will take place on Bay Street as well as the Family Fun Day at Clifford Park at 5pm.