Public Media Alliance raises concerns about Clint Watson's appointment at Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A GLOBAL non-profit organisation has raised concerns about former Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Press Secretary Clint Watson’s appointment as the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas’ general manager.

Public Media Alliance said on its website that it had concerns, particularly regarding the “transparency and independence of the appointment process”.

The organisation described itself as the “largest global association of public service media organisations”. The BCB is listed as a “core member” online, but an employee at the broadcasting company said they have not heard of ZNS having any conflict with the organisation.

The statement on the Public Media Alliance website said: “Effective public service media organisations are built on a foundation of trust, whereby there are protections from political interference in place, particularly in terms of their organisational and editorial independence. For any public broadcaster to fulfil its mandate of providing reliable, independent and trusted news, capable of holding power to account and reporting without fear or favour, requires a high degree of separation from the government.

“This means that there should be strong controls on the ability of the government to intervene in and influence the affairs of PSM (public service media). The public needs to know that their public media is operating in and for the public interest and is not beholden to the government. Within a small domestic media market, it is even more essential that audiences can access independent and trustworthy information, free from government oversight.

“It is therefore essential that clarity is provided from the government and Mr Watson about the nature of Mr Watson’s involvement in the editorial affairs of ZNS while he was still working for the OPM. Additionally, there must be transparency over how the appointments process was conducted.”

The statement also said, “Earlier this year, Mr Watson, in his role as press secretary, attracted criticism for his involvement in affairs relating to ZNS.”

Mr Watson declined to comment on the organisation’s concerns.

Reports had circulated online earlier this year that claimed he was working at ZNS as a consultant in addition to maintaining his role as press secretary.

But in January, Mr Watson denied being appointed as a consultant, insisting that he was only helping the state-owned broadcaster upgrade its news department.

The Tribune reported in May that Mr Watson was expected to step down as press secretary to become the new general manager of ZNS. OPM eventually confirmed the news on June 13.

Myles Laroda, State Minister with responsibility to the Broadcasting Corporation, had previously addressed questions surrounding impartiality of the appointment.

He said: “You know, the public will make up its mind when they see the product of ZNS. Clint Watson has worked at various agencies and I don't think we're gonna disqualify individuals because they work at OPM. Considering there are other members of the press – should they not be considered for other jobs that come up just because they worked at OPM? They’re working for the Bahamian people.”

At the time, Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands spoke out about the decision.

“You see, this so-called ‘New Day’ administration is not satisfied with merely weakening the press core by enticing seasoned journalists with buyouts,” Dr Sands said. “We now see them audaciously and clumsily seeking to justify the appointment of a partisan political operative to lead ZNS’ national media service. Will we, the people of The Bahamas, now rely on ZNS for unbiased news or will it become a mouthpiece for propaganda?”

He argued that despite the rhetoric of this move being hailed as a promotion, there is no benefit in sight for the Bahamian people.

“While in principle, we have no difficulty in a young person being elevated to this role assuming that he's qualified. Coming from a partisan position as press secretary and chief spokesman for the Prime Minister, there should have been at a minimum, a cooling off period to give the public some hope of objectivity.”

Public Media Alliance is located in the United Kingdom and was founded in 1945. The organisation’s website indicated it is funded by public broadcasters “like the BBC and their equivalent organisations worldwide, such as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the South African Broadcasting Corporation”.

“Our vision is a world where the public can continue to access free, independent, engaging and representative national and international media wherever they are,” its website says.

“We support and work with these organisations to improve standards, train journalists, and fight in their corner if they face pressure from governments, funding issues or even attacks on their reporters.”

The BBC, Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) are also listed as core members.