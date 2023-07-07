RBPF to spend $3.4m on four new safe boats

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the Royal Bahamas Police Force will acquire four new safe boats for $3.5m.

“We are looking at over the next year to have the delivery of the four 41-foot safe boats,” he said during a briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister. “I’m advised that the contracts have been signed off on those and the delivery schedule have them being delivered in stages, the last vessel being delivered in November 2024. That would up the assets of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to secure our borders and guard our heritage.”

Mr Munroe recently revealed that the Defence Force would replace the HMBS AD Hanna.

The vessel was damaged on its way to Marsh Harbour, Abaco, in 2017. Officials revealed that the cost of repairing the vessel was $1.5m. The vessel’s port shaft and gearbox were damaged.