Tribune publisher and editor Eileen Dupuch-Carron named a Companion of the Order of the Bahamas

THE editor and publisher of The Tribune, Eileen Dupuch-Carron, has been named a Companion of the Order of the Bahamas in this year’s Independence awards.

The honour recognises her fearless work over the years at the helm of The Tribune. She is the world’s longest-serving editor and publisher, with her 60-year record eclipsing that of her father, crusading journalist Sir Etienne Dupuch, who served for 54 years in that role.