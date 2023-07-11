GB enjoys large turnout for 50th anniversary event

By DENISE MAYCOCK

FIREWORKS lit the sky above the Independence Park where thousands of Bahamians celebrated the Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of Independence.

It was one of the largest turnouts in Grand Bahama in years.

The climax of the evening was the march and procession of the various branches of law enforcement, and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rangers. There was a fire drill, demonstrations by the K-9 Unit, and a 21-gun salute.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey inspected the guard.

The evening was filled with entertainment from start to finish. The first was a performance by the Grand Bahama 50th Independence Ensemble.

Also, performing was the St George’s High School Jags Pop Band. The Freeport Players Guide and YARD (Young Adults Regency Darma) Group and Real Deal Quadrille Dances performed the quadrille.

The Interdenominational Mass Choir gave a spectacular gospel performance.

A crowd favorite was a dance performance by the Georgia School of Dance and Theatre to the song, Fly Away With Me.

There was also a fashion show of straw and Androsia, featuring models and pageant queens on Grand Bahama.

Headlining the live performance segment was Stileet.

Exciting the crowd, the Bahamian entertainer performed several of his popular songs, such as Girls Texting Me Hi, Suitcase/Sweetheart, We Raking and Scraping, Jump Up, and Bahama Mama.

During his performance, the singer and proud father also showed the crowd a photo of his newly born infant son, named Bahamas.

The singer left fans wanting more with a fantastic show.

Singer Sharad Taylor was also a crowd-pleaser. The line-up also included Doranell Tiffany, Jamie Fyne, and Javan Hunt, featuring G.S.O.D.A.T backup dancers.

Bahamians came out in droves from east to west. The evening was filled with excitement, and Bahamian pride as Bahamians wore the Bahamian colours and waved their flags.