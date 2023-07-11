It’s a new beginning for our Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.
A letter to Bahamaland:
My Bahamaland,
the sun, the rising sun
manifests a new beginning.
At daybreak, there is hope
and optimism and opportunity.
As you lift your head
you forget
about the past
and all its struggles
and hardships-
the Lucayans, the pirates,
the slaves and the Colonials.
You have a fresh start,
a clean slate.
What will you make
of yourself?
Together you march
for community, for impact,
for progress, to glory.
In this pursuit
of greatness
that transcends
your existence,
be mindful that your achievements will always be remembered by a world that looks on and watches your demeanor, your conduct, your poise, your confidence,your humility and your authenticity.
You wave the banner of a unique identity with aqua, gold and black as the background:
The Bahamas-
First of its name,
Land of 700 isles,
Born of shallow waters
Family of islands,sea of crystal
and coral, Mother to people
of vision, influence and ingenuity.
Under this banner, you make
a pledge to surpass expectations
to fuel your faith to be
excellent in art, science, music
sports, business and enterprise,
in love and in unity.
Through hurricanes
and recessions
blacklisting and cartels
murders and depression you press on.
You can emerge victorious in glory with a common goal and leave no one behind.
Steady.
Focus.
Banner is waving, marching together, and the sun, oh, the sun - it camouflages the hidden dangers, your ethical dilemmas, the barriers to your success, and your critical decisions.
The sun- it rises
a new beginning
a new awareness
a new focus- the past is past.
Over and over a new beginning,
again and again a new sun, until that day that legacy is cemented in the glory of God.
Bahamaland - steady, focus, march on.
Regards,
INDERIA REEBA GREEN
Bahamas
July 10, 2023
Comments
JokeyJack 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
A new beginning? So tomorrow our power bills will go down along with the price of milk? You are living in a dreamland called the Commonwealth of Narnia where the people are not even allowed to use their own flag design and colours without permission from the government.
I had the good sense not to come out and celebrate my poverty and slavery. Apparently 50 years is not long enough to suffer for some people, so they came out and danced to the massa's drums.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID