It’s a new beginning for our Bahamas

A letter to Bahamaland:

My Bahamaland,

the sun, the rising sun

manifests a new beginning.

At daybreak, there is hope

and optimism and opportunity.

As you lift your head

you forget

about the past

and all its struggles

and hardships-

the Lucayans, the pirates,

the slaves and the Colonials.

You have a fresh start,

a clean slate.

What will you make

of yourself?

Together you march

for community, for impact,

for progress, to glory.

In this pursuit

of greatness

that transcends

your existence,

be mindful that your achievements will always be remembered by a world that looks on and watches your demeanor, your conduct, your poise, your confidence,your humility and your authenticity.

You wave the banner of a unique identity with aqua, gold and black as the background:

The Bahamas-

First of its name,

Land of 700 isles,

Born of shallow waters

Family of islands,sea of crystal

and coral, Mother to people

of vision, influence and ingenuity.

Under this banner, you make

a pledge to surpass expectations

to fuel your faith to be

excellent in art, science, music

sports, business and enterprise,

in love and in unity.

Through hurricanes

and recessions

blacklisting and cartels

murders and depression you press on.

You can emerge victorious in glory with a common goal and leave no one behind.

Steady.

Focus.

Banner is waving, marching together, and the sun, oh, the sun - it camouflages the hidden dangers, your ethical dilemmas, the barriers to your success, and your critical decisions.

The sun- it rises

a new beginning

a new awareness

a new focus- the past is past.

Over and over a new beginning,

again and again a new sun, until that day that legacy is cemented in the glory of God.

Bahamaland - steady, focus, march on.

Regards,

INDERIA REEBA GREEN

Bahamas

July 10, 2023