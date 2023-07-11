Police seize $10.4m in cocaine in Mayaguana, but traffickers escape

POLICE confiscated 18 large bags of cocaine with a $10.4m street value from a plane that landed in Mayaguana on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent Roberto Goodman, the officer in charge of the Drug Enforcement Unit, said two men got off the plane and escaped into bushes after landing the craft on Mayaguana.

Up to press time yesterday, the suspects had not been apprehended.

CSP Goodman said the joint operation involving the DEU, US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the US Coast Guard began around 6am.

He said authorities had received information about a white Beechcraft travelling north. They pursued the craft in a helicopter until it landed.