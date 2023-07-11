RICK FOX: Bahamas and climate change at a crucial juncture

Half a century ago, the Bahamas took its first steps as an independent nation, vibrant with potential and promise. Today, however, we confront an existential crisis, brought on by global forces far beyond our control.

I have witnessed this crisis first hand. In 2019, Hurricane Dorian caused significant loss of life and left countless Bahamians homeless. It left a trail of devastation in its wake, costing $3.4bn — nearly a quarter of our GDP. To me, it was a personal and profound wake-up call.

Dorian was not a one-off; it served as a grim forecast of a looming future. As sea levels rise and weather patterns shift, we find ourselves on an accelerating treadmill, running against the escalating force of climate change.

However, amidst the turmoil and fear, we Bahamas must endure. We must refuse to be passive victims, waiting for the world’s major polluters or governments to take action against the climate crisis they continue to create. Instead, we must become masters of our own destiny, pioneering new ways to resist and recover, transforming our vulnerability into innovation.

This week (July 13-14), some of the brightest and best young men are women will host this year’s Youth Climate Conference in Nassau. I had the honour of meeting many of these individuals at COP27 last year in Egypt, and regard them as true heroes – inspiring the next generation of Bahamians.

Climate change posts an existential threat to our Islands. But they won’t lie down and take it.

Last year at COP28, Prime Minister Philip Davis addressed the world. He said that Bahamians “have what it takes” to provide the kind of leadership and innovation that contribute to meaningful solutions. He wasn’t wrong.

Many companies in The Bahamas, including Partanna, are offering global solutions from the frontline of climate change. We have developed a revolutionary carbon-absorbing building material —a game-changer in the fight against global concrete emissions, which contribute to a staggering eight percent of global emissions.

This solution, born from the ashes of Hurricane Dorian, will make a significant impact in the fight against global CO2 emissions and change the way the world builds. Furthermore, it will provide the climate-resilient safeguard that many thousands of Bahamians sorely need.

This natural material, derived from locally available byproducts such as brine—a waste product of desalination—is remarkably stronger when exposed to seawater, creating a robust defense against the rising sea levels threatening our shores.

Not only is our material resilient, but it’s also regenerative. Coral reefs, an essential player in our marine ecosystems and an effective natural barrier against storm surges, can grow on our Partanna block. This makes our building material an ideal solution to the multibillion dollar global coral reef restoration industry.

By supporting local innovators and risk-takers, we can strengthen The Bahamas’ capacity to combat climate change and its effects. We can create a virtuous cycle where successful strategies are reinvested in further climate-resilient initiatives, driving a self-sustaining, resilient Bahamas.

However, we must not, and cannot, do this alone. Our beaches and idyllic shorelines have long been the envy of the world, and many have benefitted handsomely from their natural beauty. If we want to preserve this way of life and safeguard our shores, international businesses that have long profited from The Bahamas must commit to supporting local resilience solutions to protect it.

Today, I write as an entrepreneur deeply invested in climate action, driven by the devastation I’ve witnessed, and the innovation I know we are capable of. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, I make this impassioned plea to ensure The Bahamas is around to celebrate its 100th.

Let’s challenge the injustice that leaves those most in trouble bearing the brunt of the climate fight. Let’s support the bold and the brave, those at the frontlines, those creating real, tangible solutions. Together, we can change the narrative from climate despair to climate hope. Together, we can ensure that our beautiful Bahamas remains a beacon of resilience, innovation, and determination for the next 50 years and beyond. Together, we can show the world that our people should not be underestimated.