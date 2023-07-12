$9.1m in WSC upgrades to help Exuma flourish

By Fay Simmons

The Water and Sewerage Company (WSC) revealed it will be investing $9.1m in infrastructural upgrades for Exuma.



General manager Robert Deal revealed to Tribune Business that $9.1m has been earmarked for upgrades including providing piped water supply to Little Exuma and Barraterre for the first time, with a signing ceremony scheduled today.

He said: “Some eighty (80) plus projects totaling some $200m have been identified through-out the length and breadth of The Bahamas.

“The corporation has recently awarded contracts totaling $9.1m to two contractors to carry out extensive water transmission and distribution system extensions and improvements on mainland Exuma ahead of major road paving works.

“These works include the provision of piped water supply to all of Little Exuma and Barraterre for the first time and major improvement works in the Georgetown area. The formal contract signing ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday.”



Mr Deal said improvements to storage capacity and distribution systems on the cays have been completed and that the wastewater treatment plant will be updated to improve the collection of wastewater in Exuma Harbour.



He said: “In the Exuma Cays, works have been completed to improve storage capacity on Staniel Cay and distribution system extensions are being planned for Black Point. Also, new standby generators have been installed on Staniel Cay and Farmers Cay.

“The corporation will also be working with local and international stakeholders, to support the refurbishment of the Exuma wastewater treatment plant, and improve the collection of wastewater within the Exuma Harbour.”

Thomas Sands, the president of the Exuma Chamber of Commerce, said the upgrades will relieve businesses and homeowners from the bills associated with the installation and maintenance of wells and tanks, allowing them to invest more into their businesses and communities. He said having water provided by WSC will also ensure consistent water quality throughout Little Exuma and Barraterre.

He said: “This certainly makes what is a necessity more affordable and more convenient for businesses there, for home owners there and for the continued development of that’s happening especially in Little Exuma. This really does make a huge difference in terms of them being able to do things in their communities.

“The expense of having wells and tanks and all of those things are individual expenses. This certainly makes it more reasonable for them to do their business to live more economically. So, it’s a welcome addition to the community all around.

“Not to mention the fact that at least now even the water supply is being presented in such a way that is governed so you won’t have to wonder about the quality of the water. It will be consistent because it’s managed by the one cooperation so I think all around, it’s beneficial for those both in Barraterre and Little Exuma.”

Mr Sands also endorsed plans to improve wastewater collection in Exuma Harbour, noting the famous Exuma waters are the lifeline of the island and efforts to protect the harbour should be supported.



He said: “I think that to have it centralised and to have it managed and to have it governed by the appropriate authorities is always the better way to have it done. This area in our economy, the water and the harbor of Exuma, the waters of Exuma really represents the life of Exuma. It is something that we boast about something that we are proud of and this will allow us to have better quality in this area. We have all the fishing and the marine life we have to protect it.”



Mr Sands said the population of Exuma has exceeded its infrastructure’s capacity leading to a stifling of economic growth on the island. He maintained that with the required upgrades the local economy will flourish and increase its contribution to the national economy.



He said: “It would help our local economy tremendously if we deal with our infrastructure. In addition to having the waterworks situation improve let’s deal with the entirety of our infrastructure system, because the infrastructure that’s in place in Exuma was put in place for a population that Exuma has far exceeded all across the board infrastructurally.

“The infrastructure is being strained by the increase in usage in terms of the population, it’s a concern. And if we could address those, I think you’ll see Exuma really being a more developing economy contributing more to the national economy but these things need to be addressed.”