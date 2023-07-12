Air conditioning companies see sales spike as summer temps rise

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

SOME air conditioning businesses report unprecedented demand for their services as residents try to protect themselves from the summer heat.

Shaniqua Nicholas, an employee of Beat the Heat, a car air condition repair company, said the company has struggled to help all customers.

“Cars can’t even get in the yard. It’s crazy,” she said. “We have to turn customers away and telling them to bring their car another day just because it is so hot.

“Cars are parked on the side of the road asking us to please check their car out. It’s crazy because, in the yard, we can barely get anyone in or out.”

Tonia Rolle, parts and sales manager at Bahamas Supply Air Conditioning, said she had noticed an uptick in customers immediately buying AC units rather than waiting.

“There is a spike,” she said. “I can truly say that every year air conditioning sales tend to be more fluctuated, in terms of it being a high peak season. You find a lot more customers, if you don’t have something in stock, they’re going to shop around because that’s something they need now.

“Whereas before time, they may have given you a week or waited until you had the item in stock. They are not waiting anymore. No one is waiting on this heat, and I can’t blame them. So, the best thing is to always keep the inventory to serve people as much as possible.”

Jordan Styles, an employee at Snowfall Air Conditioning, expressed similar sentiments.

“There actually has been a spike, but we haven’t been able to get involved with any of the new customers because we are already occupied with our old projects,” he said. “But there has been an increase in calls.

“Most HVAC businesses, they actually prepare for this. When summer comes they always get their biggest functions, so there haven’t been any shortages on anything.”

Robert McKinney, owner of McKinney’s Air Conditioning, said the high number of sales his business is experiencing is typical in the summer months.

However, he said such demand is usually seen later in the summer, around August.

Kaylon Moxey, an employee in the sales department of Complete Auto Air Conditioning, said the spike in customers and sales has been “higher” than usual, but the business prepared for the onslaught of customers.

The Bahamas Meteorology Department has urged Bahamians to remain hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure during the late morning and early afternoon hours.