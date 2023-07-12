Digital payment provider ventures into ticket sales

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter



ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A digital payment provider has launched a ticketing platform where customers will be able to purchase tickets directly from the web with assigned seating.

Dr Donovan Moxey, chief executive officer of MobileAssist, told Tribune Business his ticketing platform will not only make available resources for assigned seating but will also have QR codes built into their platform.



He said: “What this means is that when somebody purchases a ticket, that QR code changes every few seconds and it’s tied back to a master database. This way, somebody can’t screenshot that ticket and then send it to their friend and their other friend and then they show up and they claim to have a ticket that’s accurate.



“So the way our system works is to utilise our ticket you have to have a data connection and then the QR code changes on that randomly.



“Our system now has the ability to read that and validate that ticket and allow them in. So this whole idea of having duplicate tickets goes away.”



This QR validation will “eliminate” duplicate ticketing where people come to an event and find out they are sharing a seat with someone who is not supposed to be there. The ticketing platform will also “totally eliminate” the need for paper ticketing or tracking.



The formal launch of MobileAssist’s ticketing platform is scheduled for September and they are in the process of onboarding early customers.



Dr Moxey said: “With the other ticketing providers, I’m not sure about all of their capabilities, I know for us security was big for us being able to have something that was easy to use.



“For instance, the ticket scanner that we have for our platform is built into the phone into the mobile app. Whereas you have other persons that have to have a special scanning device. We don’t require those. If you have a telephone, you download our app as our agent, then everything is scanned complete within the app platform.”