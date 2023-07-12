Junkanoo hindered by politics

EDITOR, The Tribune.

See we now have a Junkanoo Museum.....Nassau Port.... can Ministry of Tourism show that Junkanoo attracts visitors?

No parades 2022 guess what all hotels jam-packed full! Parades you don’t see too many obvious visitors so what’s all the fuss about?

Politics … politics … how much over the past 10 years has Tourism/Government dropped into the hands of the Junkanoo groups...cash and concessions and what did we get back?

Seriously we have for years falsely advertised Junkanoo in our advertising. Two parades a year that’s it … scratch groups at hotels with a pretense.

Could Junkanoo be a big spinner? Yes, but....got to get around the politics.

H SMITH

Nassau,

July 9, 2023.