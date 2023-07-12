Junkanoo hindered by politics

EDITOR, The Tribune.
See we now have a Junkanoo Museum.....Nassau Port.... can Ministry of Tourism show that Junkanoo attracts visitors?
No parades 2022 guess what all hotels jam-packed full! Parades you don’t see too many obvious visitors so what’s all the fuss about?
Politics … politics … how much over the past 10 years has Tourism/Government dropped into the hands of the Junkanoo groups...cash and concessions and what did we get back?
Seriously we have for years falsely advertised Junkanoo in our advertising. Two parades a year that’s it … scratch groups at hotels with a pretense.
Could Junkanoo be a big spinner? Yes, but....got to get around the politics.
H SMITH
Nassau,
July 9, 2023.
