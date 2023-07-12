Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of 82-year-old woman

POLICE arrested a 50-year-old man yesterday in connection with the sexual assault of an 82-year-old woman.

Police said at 1.30am on Tuesday at a home in the Centreville area, the victim was asleep at her home off Wulff Road when she was wakened and assaulted by a man.

“Police are aggressively investigating this incident and appeal to members of the public, especially those who have elderly females living alone to ensure that their homes are well secured and outfitted with durable locks and bolts, to minimise these incidents from occurring,” police said.

This is the latest in a series of sexual offence-related incidents this year.

On May 15, two women, ages 35 and 37, were sexually assaulted and robbed in the Chippingham area early that morning.

Police said the women were at their apartment sleeping when two men entered through the window of their building. One of the men was armed and robbed the woman of an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Both suspects sexually assaulted the victims before leaving the apartment in one of the victim’s red Nissan Note, L/P #AV3189,” said police.

That incident followed an alleged sexual assault of a 38-year-old woman several days earlier.

Police said the woman was walking in the area of Bacardi Road when a man allegedly approached her, forced her into his vehicle and robbed her of her cash.

After driving her to nearby bushes, he allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

That same month, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe called the increase in reported sexual assaults “troubling” and cautioned Bahamian residents to be aware of their surroundings when walking or jogging outside or at home alone.