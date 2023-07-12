Tourist and locals brawl in Guana Cay, Abaco

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FIGHT involving second homeowners and Bahamians outside a bar on Guana Cay, Abaco, has highlighted the community’s lack of law enforcement officers.

Johnny Roberts, owner of Nippers Beach Bar and Grill, said the lack of security threatens to derail the island’s efforts to rebound after Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic.

He spoke to The Tribune after a video showing a fight between American second homeowners and Bahamians went viral.

The brawl happened in Nippers’ parking lot on Sunday, according to Mr Roberts.

In the nearly 30-second clip, a Caucasian man can be seen fighting off several Bahamian men while a woman purported to be with him is punched and dragged by her hair by another woman.

Police Superintendent Will Hart, the officer in charge of the Abaco division, said: “Outside the establishment, because of the crowd by Nippers, it was crowded so golf carts were everywhere, but as persons were trying to ascertain who owns what golf cart, there was an American girl out there and a verbal altercation occurred between a native, but it got physical and the father of that girl got into it and pulled the native off of his daughter.”

“That is when persons in the nearby area, the natives then attacked the father so we have information of who these persons are.”

He said police want to question the Bahamians involved to determine what led to the fight, adding: “Shortly they’ll be in custody.”

Mr Roberts said he was not present when the fight happened. He blamed the people blocking access to the establishment’s exit for the incident.

“They’re second homeowners,” he said. “It was the grandmother, her son-in-law, his wife and their daughter were parked and these golf carts were blocking up the way to get out and they would not move to let the people out and the husband kept asking for the guys to move and they weren’t moving and I don’t know how this came about, but the daughter was kind of like saying ‘come please can you move’ and two girls walked up and punched her and that started the whole thing.”

“By the time I got down here, the fight was over but everybody was still yelling and screaming back and forth at each other and you know there was some Bahamian people there that was able to get everything under control.”

Mr Roberts said the situation prompted him to erect signs outside his establishment that say: “There’s no soliciting on my property.”

“Since Dorian, there’s a whole bunch of illegals that have moved into the northern part of The Bahamas to seek work and everything else,” he said, “and so what’s happened is on Sundays, the illegals are getting golf carts and they’re trying to pick up people to bring them to my establishment and charge them and take them back and charge them like taxis which they are not licensed to do and I’m not authorising them to do it.”

“I’m not going to say where these illegals come from because as far as I’m concerned, what I see over here is we’re getting them from every nation.”

The Abaco business owner said the lack of law enforcement officers on Guana Cay, home to some 1,000 people, has also not helped the situation.

“We have no police officers on Great Guana Cay,” he said. “Great Guana Cay is the largest island in the chain of outer islands in Abaco. It’s the fastest growing island in the Abacos and we’re the only island that have no police.”

“The government and the immigration needs to come and deal with it. The amount of tax money I’m paying into the system myself is enough for three or four cops to live out here and plus buy him a house to live in. Even if you only have one because presence makes all the difference in the world.”

Supt Hart said officers were stationed on the island before Hurricane, Dorian but were displaced by the storm.

“We’re trying now to negotiate to get a residence and a station in Guana Cay,” he said.

As for concerns about undocumented migrants on Guana Cay, Supt Hart said he had not received complaints about this.