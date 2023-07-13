Andros Chickcharnies take lead after first day of golf

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER the first day of the sixth Bahamas Games’ golf competition at the Ocean Club on Paradise Island, the Andros Chickcharnies have taken a slight lead over the other eight teams in the field.

The Chickcharnies have surged out front with a total of 186 points, followed closely by the Grand Bahama Lucayans with 183 and the New Providence Buccaneers with 182 for third place.

The rest of the field are as follows:

MICAL Flamingoes with 174; Exuma Navigators with 146; Long Island Sheep Runners with 143; Eleuthera Adventurers with 141; Bimini & Berry Islands Marlins with 118 and the Abaco Survivors with 80.

In the adult male category, Andros is out front with 54 and Abaco and Grand Bahama are tied for second with 48.

Richard Gibson of the Chickcharnies is leading the way with a round 54. Broderick Pinder of the Lucayans and Keathen Stuart, representing the Survivors, are tied for second with 48.

Grand Bahama leads the junior boys with 53, Eleuthera is sitting in second with 47 and New Providence is in third with 46. Adrian Stan-Busuioc of Grand Bahama tops the field with 5.

Zion Taylor of Eleuthera is next with 47 and Alexander Dupuch is sitting in third with 46.

Grand Bahama also leads the adult females category with 39, well ahead of second place New Providence with 25 and Long Island with 24.

Teenager Tynesha Tynes of the Lucayans is out front in the adult female category with a 40, one stroke ahead of Lucayan’s veteran Michelean Poitier. Long Island’s Kyshan Radnetter is in third with 32. Tynes has also taken control of the junior girls’ division with 52 for the Lucayans.

Haley Hall of the Chickcharnies is in second with 46 and there is a tie for third with Chickcharnies’ Chemari Pratt and Flamingos’ Maddison Carroll, both with 41.

The final round of competition will take place starting at 10am today at the Ocean Club golf course.