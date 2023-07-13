Bell ‘does not need to resign’, says Davis

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said Immigration Minister Keith Bell does not need to resign for overseeing a citizenship swearing-in ceremony at a funeral.
During a funeral for Franck Racine, Mr Bell swore in the man’s wife and two children, honouring the dead man’s wish.
“He did not give any citizenship to anyone at the funeral”, Mr Davis told reporters yesterday.
“I think he’s acknowledged that it was unconventional, alright, and I don’t think it rise to the point that he needs to resign.”
Audio of Mr Bell swearing in three people at the Metropolitan Church of the Nazarene last month went viral.
In the recording, Mr Bell acknowledged his actions at the funeral were unorthodox.
He can be heard presenting the people with certificates, saying he was doing so on behalf of the prime minister, the Cabinet, “and Bahamians everywhere”.
The Free National Movement insists the Davis administration has not adequately addressed the controversy, questioning whether the proper process was followed before the people were granted citizenship.
Former Immigration Minister Shane Gibson said he administered citizenship oaths.
Mr Gibson’s successor, Brent Symonette, said he never administered oaths. He said Mr Bell’s actions were “highly improper” and warranted his resignation from Cabinet.
Comments
JokeyJack 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
Of course he don't need to resign. He is one of we and we is one of he - right? We is all we, and we don't say pee, we say we we. Dat mean yes.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
FNMS all over the place saying who in the PLP should resign.. when they have their own serious issues. their FNM papa the one who gave away BTC says the PLP will make a mistake and then they will win or something like that. and they are all over picking at everything., they can not stand that so much is going the right way.
stillwaters 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Birdie, that's politics....when the FNM was in, the PLP were the ones all over picking at everything and the same will happen with any government getting in.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
This is the same Symonette who said if immigration documents were not received in a certain amount of time people could just by passs immigration. now speaks from his papers high horsey
