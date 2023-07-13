Bell ‘does not need to resign’, says Davis

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said Immigration Minister Keith Bell does not need to resign for overseeing a citizenship swearing-in ceremony at a funeral.

During a funeral for Franck Racine, Mr Bell swore in the man’s wife and two children, honouring the dead man’s wish.

“He did not give any citizenship to anyone at the funeral”, Mr Davis told reporters yesterday.

“I think he’s acknowledged that it was unconventional, alright, and I don’t think it rise to the point that he needs to resign.”

Audio of Mr Bell swearing in three people at the Metropolitan Church of the Nazarene last month went viral.

In the recording, Mr Bell acknowledged his actions at the funeral were unorthodox.

He can be heard presenting the people with certificates, saying he was doing so on behalf of the prime minister, the Cabinet, “and Bahamians everywhere”.

The Free National Movement insists the Davis administration has not adequately addressed the controversy, questioning whether the proper process was followed before the people were granted citizenship.

Former Immigration Minister Shane Gibson said he administered citizenship oaths.

Mr Gibson’s successor, Brent Symonette, said he never administered oaths. He said Mr Bell’s actions were “highly improper” and warranted his resignation from Cabinet.