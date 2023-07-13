Police officer charged with vehicular manslaughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer was charged with causing the death of a 28-year-old woman in an alleged drunk driving accident last December near the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

Inspector Dalton Knowles, 48, was charged with vehicular manslaughter before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Knowles was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, heading south on Yellow Elder Way at around 8.48am on December 17, 2022, when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with the guard rails. The crash resulted in the death of his passenger, Temeka Samantha Duncombe.

The accused was told that his case would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). His attorney, Ciji Smith Curry, told the court the officer would be interdicted.

After some deliberation, $8,000 bail was granted to the defendant with one or two sureties. He is expected to sign in at the Grove Police Station every Monday by 6pm.

His VBI is set for service on October 19.