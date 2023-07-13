POLICE: ‘STAND BY’ ON MP RAPE CASE – Recommendations were given says DPP; but Commissioner of Police doesn’t offer more details

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Fraizer has officially submitted her recommendations to Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander concerning an MP accused of raping and abusing his ex-girlfriend.

On Tuesday, she referred The Tribune to Commissioner Fernander for information about what comes next.

Although Commissioner Fernander confirmed he received the acting DPP’s recommendations, he declined to give more details.

“Just stand by. There’s still one or two inquiries,” he said yesterday. “Yes, some recommendations were made, but just stand by please.”

Pressed for more information, he said: “I can’t say nothing with respect to that. Just stand by. She did what she was supposed to have done.”

A woman filed a complaint with police about an MP, her ex-boyfriend, on April 7.

She has since hired a lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, to represent her interests.

In police documents seen by The Tribune, she accused the man of raping and making death threats against her and her family.

The acting DPP’s deliberations in the matter took about a month. Before sending her recommendations, she had requested the police follow additional lines of inquiry.

Some have criticised the length of the police investigation. In response, officials insisted the facts of each case dictate the length of investigations.