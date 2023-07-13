Residents should soon see a ‘marked improvement’ in Nassau roads, says Sears

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WORKS and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said a “marked improvement” in New Providence roads should be soon observed as his ministry plans to increase pothole patching.

His comments came as a pothole on Shirley Street sparked numerous complaints. Some residents said the pothole was part of a sewer problem that caused delayed traffic.

A business owner in the area said yesterday that workers poured hot tar over the pothole, a temporary solution.

Mr Sears said ten contractors are expected to be engaged to address the vexing problem.

He said the contractors would supplement the ministry’s road patching unit with a “massive blitz” to fix potholes in the days and weeks ahead.

“This is the first time, madam speaker, in over four years that the ministry has been able to engage staff and obtain equipment to address the issue of potholes. I believe that the public will soon see a marked improvement in terms of safer and drivable roads,” he said in the House of Assembly yesterday.

Plans to begin the exercises follow months of rain activity, which Mr Sears said has hindered road repair efforts.

Mr Sears said his ministry would soon begin road repaving works on several roads, including South Beach community roads, portions of Windsor Field, Bay Street between East Street and the Old Bridge, the Eastern Road, Winton Highway, Woodlawn Way, East Street from Palm Tree Avenue to Robinson Road, East Street South, Tonique Darling Highway, Joe Farrington Road and others.