Softball shifts into high gear at Bankers’ Field

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE sixth Bahamas Games’ softball competition is now in high gear in the Bankers’ Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex and the Long Island Sheep Runners are hoping to make their presence felt over the next three days.

On Wednesday’s day two of the five days of competition in softball, the Sheep Runners improved their men’s record to 2-0 behind the pitching duo of Pedro Marcello and Thomas Davis.

Long Island’s ladies, bouncing back from an opening day loss to Columbus Isles Arawaks on Tuesday, knocked off MICAL in their second game yesterday to improve to 1-1.

Sheep Runners 5,

Flamingos 1:

Thomas Davis spun a three-hitter with eight strike outs, including the final two batters in the fourth inning to seal the deal for Long Island in their second game of the day.

“We came out a little sluggish, but we put the bat on the ball,’ said Davis as he watched his Sheep Runners’ team-mates erupt for seven hits off losing pitcher Geromme Hanna, who had six strike outs.

“I was a little off with my pitching, but once we get a little sharper, with me and Marcello, we can go all the way.”

Long Island gave Davis enough runs to work with as Isaac Fox led their attack by going 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored; Jeeter Miller was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored and Donte Cartwright was 2-for-2. Rodney Forbes was 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run score to pace MICAL.

Sheep Runners 6,

Lucayans 2

Garfield Bethel went 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored and Carlos Pratt was 1-for-2 with a run scored to lead Long Island men.

Pedro Marcello was the winning pitcher and Quinten Cooper was the loser.

Sheep Runners 8,

Flamingos 6

Sophia Cartwright went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored; Allie Pinder was 2-for-3 with double, two RBI and two runs scored and Chrysanthia Fox was 1-for-2 with w RBI and two runs scored for Long Island women.

Dorinda Knowles was the winning pitcher and Brendia Ferguson was the loser.

MICAL was led by Marissa Burrows with a 1-for-2 outing with two singles and as many runs scored. “I think we performed well. We made a couple of errors and I had to make some changes to accommodate everyone,” said Sheep Runners’ manager Donte Armbrister.

“The sun is really hot, so I had to rotate my pitchers and try to keep everybody fresh. We have a good opportunity for these girls to revive softball in Long Island. We don’t have enough players for two teams, so we try to play every other weekend.”

Chickcharnies 13,

Survivors 11

Brenna Carey went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored and Vashanna Bastian was 1-for-1 with a RBI and two runs scored to pace Andros.

Vanessa Sawyer was 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored for Abaco.Tishura Evans was the winning pitcher nd Tracy Albury was the loser.

Survivors 6,

Chickcharnies 0

Leon Cooper Jr was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Jerrod Douglas was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored in the shutout for Abaco men. Leon Cooper Jr was the winning pitcher with three walks and three strikeouts and Ladanin McKenzie was tagged with the loss on a one-hitter with three walks and a two strikeouts.

Lucayans 15,

Navigators 5

Jamese Roker was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs scored; Curtisha Albury was 2-for-3 with three runs and Liberty Thompson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored for the Grand Bahama women.

Latoya Knowles was the winning pitcher and Patsya Johnson was the loser.

Lucayans 3,

Flamingos 0

Tarah Evans was 1-for-1 with a run scored for the Grand Bahama women.

LaBrae Sands was the winning pitcher and Diva Burrows was tagged with the loss.

Adventurers 5,

Survivors 1

Micha Bethel was 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored; Terran Wood was 1-for-1 with a home run, s RBI and a run scored and Marvin Wood scored a pair of runs.

Sheldon Pinder got a win and Frederick Cornish was the loser.

Buccaneers 18,

Chickcharnies 2

Thela Stevens was 1-for-2 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored; Jenra Malone was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and Apryl Davis was 2-for-2 with a double and home run, driving in five runs and scoring twice. Stevens got the win, while Chalyn Thompson got the loss.

Navigators 2,

Flamingos 0

Sherman Ferguson was 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run scored to lead Exuma. Martin Burrows Jr got the win and Garomme Hanna was the loser.

Arawaks 7, Sheep Runners 4: Philleshae Major was 2-for-2 with a run scored; Latoya Johnson was 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run scored and Ebony Higgs was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored.

Major got the win and Leanthia Knowles was tagged with the loss.,

Buccaneers 12,

Chickcharnies 0

Austin Hanna was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored; Steven Russell was 2-for-2 with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored; Myron Johnson was 2-for-2 with a triple, a RBI and two runs scored and Alexander Dillet was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Deon Whyte was the winning pitcher and Larvick Evans was the loser.

Navigators 10,

Arawaks 7

Lathera Petra was 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored; Petra Poitier was 1-for-1 with a run scored and Pasha Johnson was 1-for-2 with a run scored to pace Exuma. Shirlene Moss and Phillesha Major both scored a run for Columbus Isles.Grace Chea was the inning pitcher and Triroe Brice was the losing pitcher.

Lucayans 1,

Arawaks 0

Centre fielder Desmond Russell was 1-for-2 with a home run, driving in three runs and scoring twice, while Monyan Saunders was 1-for-2 with a double, three RBI and a run scored.

Quentin Cooper got the win and Kayle Carey was tagged with the loss.

Adventurers 6,

Survivors 4

Lashanta Carey went 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored to lead Eleuthera. Solama Brown was winning pitcher and Atarah Brice suffered loss.

Games will continue today at 9am with MICAL vs Columbus Isles (W); 10:25am MICAL vs Grand Bahama (M); 12:30 pm Exuma vs Long Island (W); 1:55 pm Andros vs Eleuthera (M); 3:10 pm Eleuthera vs Andros (W); 4:35 pm Columbus Isles vs MICAL (M); 6 pm New Providence vs Abaco (W); 7:25 pm Abaco vs New Providence (M); 8:50 pm Long Island vs Grand Bahama (w); 10:15 pm Grand Bahama vs Exuma (M).