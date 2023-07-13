Suspected drowning of South African woman in Eleuthera

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A 45-year-old South African woman is believed to have drowned in Eleuthera over the weekend.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11am on Saturday.

“The victim was swimming in waters in the area of the Gully Hole in Deep Creek, when she began to experience difficulties breathing,” police said.

“Subsequently, the victim was retrieved from waters and transported to the local clinic, where she was examined and pronounced dead by the local doctor. Investigations continue.”

This incident appears to be one of several drowning incidents this year.

On June 13, a 46-year-old North Virginia woman drowned after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties that afternoon while in waters on Pearl Island.

“As a result, the victim was retrieved from waters and transported to Princess Margaret Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor, who pronounced her dead,” a police statement said.

On March 30, a 51-year-old Korean male cruise passenger was found unresponsive shortly after 1pm at Light House Beach at Ocean Cay.

According to reports, bystanders pulled the unresponsive male visitor from the waters. He was seen and examined by the ship’s doctor, who found no signs of life.

Then, on May 4, the lifeless body of a 67-year-old man was found floating at Prince George Wharf around 7.15am.

The man was reportedly a resident of Faith United Way in the Golden Gates area. Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers assisted in retrieving the body.

Twelve days later, the lifeless body of a 41-year-old Freeport man was found in waters near the government dock in north Bimini.