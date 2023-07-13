‘We should not have to beg govt’ for police on the cays, says Hope Town Council chief Sweeting

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A local government official in Abaco is appealing to the government to deploy law enforcement officers in the Abaco cays to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors.

Jeremy T Sweeting, chief councillor of Hope Town District, said they deserve to have a police presence in their communities as has any other community in The Bahamas.

A violent brawl in Guana Cay on Sunday involving American second homeowners and Bahamians has highlighted the lack of law enforcement officers in the Abacos.

Charges were expected concerning the two separate incidents that occurred at a resort on the cay.

Police said the first incident occurred around 4.30pm when two families, visiting from the United States, were involved in a physical altercation which resulted in three men being injured and receiving medical assistance at the local clinic. Two male Florida residents were subsequently arrested.

The second incident occurred after a visiting patron, observing the altercation between the two families attempted to leave the property, but was unable to as the golf cart operated by the patron was obstructed by another golf cart.

It is reported that the patron, a resident of Jupiter, Florida, made inquiries to locate the operator of the golf cart. It is further reported that the operator, a Bahamian woman, after being located allegedly refused to remove her golf cart which resulted in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical altercation.

During the incident, the sister of the operator, who is also an American citizen from Connecticut, also reportedly was involved in a physical altercation with a female resident of Florida. The woman’s father intervened and was then said to have been attacked by residents on the island.

Mr Sweeting said the council was saddened to learn of the “infamous altercation” in Great Guana Cay.

There are no permanent police officers stationed in the Hope Town District, which is an amalgamation of some 13 island cays, including Great Guana Cay, Scotland Cay, Foot’s Cay, Fowl Cay, Man-O-War Cay, Sandy Cay, Dickie’s Cay, Garden Cay, Johnny’s Cay, Elbow Cay (where the capital settlement Hope Town is located), Lubber’s Quarters, Tilloo Cay, and the Pelican Cays.

Mr Sweeting believes officers should be deployed throughout the day in the various townships until a permanent solution could be reached regarding housing for the officers.

“Our people deserve to have police presence to curtail many issues from traffic infractions to illegal businesses, to boat thefts, to minor civil disputes. Our district being one of the largest contributors to the public treasury, we deserve no less,” he said.

“In our 50th year of independence, we should not have to beg for the government to provide these services, good governance demands that the service of security be provided and tangibly felt to every citizen, resident, or visitor that lives or vacations in these islands. We expect no less.”

Admitting there are housing challenges in the Abaco cays, chief councillor Sweeting said he sympathises with the Royal Bahamas Police Force regarding the challenge of securing housing for officers.

He indicated the community and the council have tried to help find housing for police officers in their communities.

Mr Sweeting said Guana Cay resident Troy Albury accommodated police and defence force officers in his home for five months rent-free after Hurricane Dorian.

A trailer was then provided to house the officers until December of last year, but was determined to be unsuitable by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, he said.

In Hope Town, the community had paid $500 monthly to assist with the cost of housing for officers.

However, he said, a recent change in accommodations resulted in the officers leaving the island after they found the living quarters to be unsatisfactory.

Chief councillor Sweeting said over the last several years the council appealed to the Department of Immigration to have two officers stationed in the district to conduct immigration policing services for six months.

He said immigration officers are needed to periodically check businesses and job sites in the townships to ensure people working there were Bahamian or have the right to work.

The council had allocated funds for six months for housing, ground transportation, and food vouchers.

Although it would have cost the central government nothing, Mr Sweeting said their request was ignored by both the previous and present administrations.

“The district council would like to take this opportunity to remind the government of its primary responsibility. It should be the chief priority of any government to keep its citizens, residents, and visitors safe,” he said.