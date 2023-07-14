Clubs & Societies July 14th, 2023

Rotary Club of New Providence

The Rotary Club of New Providence (RCNP) held its annual changeover reception on July 1 at the Balmoral Club and installed it 36th president.

Outgoing president Daswell Cox conveyed his thanks to the club for the leadership opportunity and reminded fellow Rotarians to continue to put “Service above Self”.

Taking the role as president of RCNP, Lathera Major challenged each Rotarian and Rotaractor present to be the beacon of hope the world needs to inspire change in the communities and in the next generation to come.

She challenged the club, over the next 12 months, to inspire hope daily, in action and in deed, through supporting other organisations, networking and in providing service to our fellow man.

The induction was done by past district governor Felix Stubbs who encouraged the club to continue to put service above self. The keynote speech was delivered by past president Emeritus Raymond Winder, in which he encouraged the club to have an impact on the next generation of leaders.

The award of Rotarian of the Year went to president Elect Charlene Kerney.

RCNP closed the weekend with its annual church service at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries on Sunday, July 2. Apostle Raymond Wells preached the message “How do you Progress?”

The club meets every Tuesday at 7pm at the Poop Deck West, Cable Beach, at Sandyport. Follow the club on Facebook and Instagram for updates on community service project initiatives.