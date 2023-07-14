Maitland Cates recognised as ‘Life Member’ of Salvation Army

By Denise Maycock

GRAND Bahama Chartered Accountant Maitland Cates was recognised as a ‘Life Member’ of the Salvation Army after three decades of service on the Board.

Mr Cates was honoured on Friday during a luncheon held at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on West Atlantic Drive, Freeport.

Major Hendrik Sumter thanked him for his "exceptional service" to the board and the Salvation Army in Grand Bahama.

"We celebrate in honour of Maitland Cates, a board member whom the Board has seen fit to elect as a Life Member,” Major Sumter said. “And we appreciate what he does to provide relief to those who need it most."

A person must serve at least 15 years on the Board to be nominated and elected as a life member. Mr Cates has been a member of the board for 30 years.

According to Major Sumter, a life member does not need to be re-elected to the Board. "The Nominating Committee does not need to review to see if he is welcomed back on the Board; he has a vote and will remain a life member until he no longer wishes to be one," he added.

The Salvation Army has been in existence in Grand Bahama since 1985. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimination.

In the next two years, Major Sumter said the organisation will celebrate its 40-year milestone.

"The Board members are the driving force, together with the congregation, to provide spiritual and physical well-being for citizens," he said.

Major Sumter said the Salvation Army welcomes individuals with a specific area of expertise in communications, media, accounting, and law because they provide guidance and advice to the organisation.

The Salvation Army has a life membership ratio of 1:6. For every six active members, the Salvation Army is allowed to have one life member.

Maitland Cates, a well-known chartered accountant at Cates & Co., said he is grateful for the recognition as a Life Member of the Salvation Army.

He recalled that his first contact with the Salvation Army was as a little boy in Rock Sound, Eleuthera, at the Methodist Church in the Valley. Major Campbell would also stop at their house to drop off provisions for his mother.

When Mr Cates moved to Nassau, he volunteered at the Salvation Army in Matthew Street, as well as when he went off to England.

"What impressed me as a young boy when I came down to Nassau was the school they set up to teach the blind to read.

"It’s been a great experience helping people,” he said. “It’s changed a lot, but I loved it when I used to come here the week before Christmas and pass out the baskets with groceries to people. It was a great feeling to see and do that," he recalled.

Mr Cates thanked Major Sumter and his wife, Euginia. Mr. Cates also received a Bahamas National Award, the MBE, for services to the community.