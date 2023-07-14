Man accused of having loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of having a loaded gun in Eleuthera on Independence weekend.

Willard Johnson, 30, was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

He also faced a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

Johnson was represented by Alphonso Lewis.

Johnson was allegedly found with a black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, serial number ABD447195, in Harbour Island on July 9. At the time of his arrest the accused was also allegedly found with nine unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.

After pleading not guilty to the charge the accused was granted $9,000 bail with one or two sureties. Under the conditions of this bail Johnson is expected to be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in at the Harbour Island Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday by 6pm.

Johnson is expected to return to court on September 8 for a trial date.