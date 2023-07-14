Man charged in connection with the smuggling of $9m worth of cocaine

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged with aiding in the smuggling of $9 million worth of cocaine into Long Island late last month.

Androetti Nixon, 43, faced three drug charges before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

These include conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs, and abetment to import dangerous drugs.

Nixon was represented by Ian Cargill and Tonique Lewis.

According to police reports, at around 1.30am on June 23, a joint operation between OPBAT, the DEU, the DEA, the US Coast Guard and local police seized a single-engine Cessna aircraft on Deadman’s Cay, Long Island. A search of the plane uncovered 15 crocus sacks containing 1,122lbs of cocaine. It is alleged that Nixon aided in the drug trafficking, but was not present during the discovery of the drugs.

Four other men were arrested: Rodrigo Arce, 40, Edgar Ruano, 28, and Jorge Cabrera, 50, all from Mexico, along with local Harry Dolcce, 45. They were arraigned for drug charges last month.

Nixon pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Nixon was granted $50,000 bail on condition that he is fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

The trial is set for hearing from September 4 to 8.