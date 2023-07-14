‘MANY’ FAILED TO FILE DISCLOSURES: Senators and public servants among those who have not complied

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC Disclosure Commission Chairman Bishop Victor Cooper said many senators and senior civil servants failed to disclose their assets, income and liabilities this year as the law requires.

“That’s our concern,” he said. “A number of them haven’t to this point, so I don’t know the reason. You know we sent out all of the documents on time and reminders, so that’s where the delinquencies lie: amongst these senior government officers.”

He could not say for certain whether any elected officials failed to follow the law.

He said he has finally sent a letter to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Opposition Leader Michael Pintard with names of people who did not comply with the law.

Only the prime minister or leader of the opposition could table the list in parliament or forward it to the Office of the Attorney General for potential prosecution.

Bishop Cooper said in June that he would notify Prime Minister Davis and Mr Pintard of the delinquencies.

However, yesterday he said he did not do so until recently.

In addition to a $10,000 fine, those guilty of breaking the law could serve two years in prison.

Last year, some first-time MPs said they were unaware there was a legal requirement to file financial disclosures under the Public Disclosures Act.

Asked yesterday about the level of compliance this year compared to 2022, Bishop Cooper said it has been better this year.

The Bahamas does not have a robust system surrounding public disclosures. In its annual human rights report, the United States has repeatedly noted that no independent verification of the information public officials submit exists.

Bishop Cooper has said the commission wants to modernise the public disclosure filing process.