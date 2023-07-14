Non-stop flights from Miami to Eleuthera to start in 2024

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

American Airlines announced yesterday they will be offering non-stop flights from Miami to Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, beginning next year. The new service will commence on February 3 and offer flights twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.



The move will make American Airlines the only US carrier that offers non-stop flights into Governor’s Harbour and expands its Bahamas offerings to 14 daily departures to six destinations.

Juan Carlos Liscano, vice president of MIA hub operations, said the airline is proud to provide services to both domestic and international customers and invest in their Latin American and Caribbean network.



He said: “With a more than 30 year-history at Miami International Airport, American is proud to serve as the hometown airline, providing our customers with an unparalleled network that includes unique destinations like Governor’s Harbour, Bahamas; Anguilla; and Sacramento, California.

“Next winter, we’re proud to continue to invest in the undisputed gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean, a true point of pride for our more than 14,000 locally-based team members.”

For Eleuthera business owners such as Chris Cates, owner of the Lumber Shed, the increased airlift into Eleuthera is welcome as the tourism and real estate markets on the island are “on the upswing”.



He said: “There’s a really high demand in Harbour Island in particular for the international traveler and Governor’s Harbour, that whole area is really taken off. And, boy, that’s a big boost.

“This summer lasted longer than it typically has, there are a lot of people going up and down and we see a lot of rental cars. I think Eleuthera in general is very much on the upswing and real estate here. We have realtors who say that they’ve never seen such a high demand. So it’s all good. It’s all positive.”

Mr Cates noted the tourism market in the country is now thriving year-round and not only during winter months. He added that the tourism industry in South Eleuthera has declined over time, however he remains optimistic that with increased development airlift and visitors will return to the area.



He said: “I really think that in general tourism in The Bahamas has moved beyond the winter tourist season to sort of a year-round tourist season. Granted during the summer, the number of tourists you see is less, there’s still a lot of movement.”

“Rock Sound used to be the premier destination for international travelers. And unfortunately, over time, we lost that edge. And there’s a lot going on here in South Eleuthera. You know, we have the hope that will turn around and we’ll get into international airlift back in here again.”

As a part of the government’s Family Island Airports Renaissance Programme, the Rock Sound Airport is slated to receive $18m in upgrades.



Mr Cates questioned if development or airlift to an area should come first and noted the biggest challenge in accommodating international flights into Rock Sound is the lack of fuel vendors.



He said: “What’s interesting about airlift is that it’s like the chicken and the egg. Do you get the airlift before you have the resorts or is the resorts the impetus for the airlift?

“Our biggest challenge I think is fuel. We do not have a fuel vendor in in Rock Sound. That’s a challenge for most international airlines. They want a destination where they can refuel if it’s absolutely necessary or by choice. We’re hoping something will change.”

Mr Cates added that South Eleuthera has major developments underway such as Disney Lighthouse Point and the $200m revival of Cotton Bay Club. He added that the new developments and increased international flights are exciting changes for the island.



He said: “We have Disney doing the lighthouse project that doesn’t require much airlift, but there are a lot of professionals who are associated with that organisation and travel back and forth and then of course, Cotton Bay and the redevelopment of that resort.



“I’m glad to hear that something is happening for Eleuthera and Governor’s Harbour, it’s all positive. That’s something to look forward to.”