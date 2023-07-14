Woman placed on probation for stealing by reason of employment

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was placed on two years probation after admitting stealing more than $1,000 from a Starbucks where she was formerly employed.

Ashley Hudson, 25, was charged with stealing by reason of employment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Hudson stole $1,008.10 in cash from Starbucks on East Bay Street on July 12.

After pleading guilty to the offence, the accused was granted a conditional discharge. Hudson was placed on two years probation, which if found in default, would carry a six-month prison term.

She is also expected to fully reimburse her former employer or risk 30 days in prison.