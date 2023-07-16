Man drowns in Goodman's Bay area

Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a 59-year-old man on Sunday.
According to reports, at around 3.14pm, while swimming in waters in the area of Goodman’s Bay, the victim had a seizure which resulted in him experiencing breathing difficulties.
Subsequently, he was retrieved from waters where EMS personnel performed CPR, but had no success in reviving him.
Investigations continue.
