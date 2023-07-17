Atlantis received Labour’s investigation results

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

LABOUR Minister Keith Bell said Atlantis received a report about the Department of Labour’s investigation into comments by the resort’s president last week.

However, he declined to disclose details about the results.

In May, Mr Bell said the Department of Labour launched the investigation after receiving “a number of complaints” from employees of Atlantis who felt “pressured and intimidated” to stand against Royal Caribbean International’s proposed Paradise Island Beach Club project.

Atlantis president and managing director Audrey Oswell had urged staff to take a position regarding RCI’s $100m project, which executives have persistently questioned.

“The matter has been concluded by the Department of Labour; a report has been generated,” Mr Bell told The Tribune on Friday. “The report has been shared with the Atlantis executives. So, I’m not able to comment any further on it, but it has been shared with Atlantis.”

Pressed for details, he said Atlantis is “free to do so” if the resort’s executives choose to reveal that information.

An Atlantis representative declined to comment.

Atlantis has continually denied allegations of pressuring workers to oppose RCI’s project.

“Atlantis has never opposed or pressured our team members to oppose Royal Caribbean’s proposed Paradise Island project,” the resort said in an earlier statement. “Our sole focus is to ensure that Royal Caribbean’s development undergoes environmental due diligence and that the natural beauty of Paradise Island and the vitality of The Bahamas remain protected.”

“Much of the pride our 6,000+ members share about working at Atlantis is our long-term commitment to the community, marine life, the environment and our record for doing the right thing, even when it is not the easiest path. While we pride ourselves in keeping our team members informed. We are confident in our team members’ ability to draw their own conclusions and make the right decisions.”