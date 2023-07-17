Call for greater protection for union members endorsed by Bell

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Keith Bell endorsed a call for greater protection for union members, saying legislation is on the way to achieve this.

Dwayne Woods, president of the Bahamas Utilities Service and Allied Workers Union (BUWASU), called for stronger laws to help unions last week after one of the union’s chief shop stewards at Atlantis was fired.

“We believe if we sit down and allow this to happen with the chief shop steward, trouble is going to come because, in some spheres, we still have officers of the union who are employed. And for us, we believe that the time has come and is long overdue for legislation to protect unions, union officers, and the like in this country,” he said.

Asked if the Department of Labour is investigating the termination of Princess Adderley, Mr Bell said: “The employee has a particular cause of action if she wishes to pursue. I am not aware of any formal complaint or report, or grievance being lodged with the Department of Labour as yet.”

However, Labour director Robert Farquharson said last week that the union did file a trade dispute over the woman’s dismissal.

As for legislation, he said: “It’s a work in progress. We meet with the union every quarter, and that’s one of the matters that we addressed. We’re looking to continue to work with the union and, of course, the employers to ensure that we put more teeth in our legislation. But we want to ensure that we maintain a harmonious relationship between the workers and the employers and, of course, the government.”

Atlantis fired Ms Adderley for alleged insubordination and incitement of work stoppage. The union claims workers had objected to paying for new independence uniform shirts because their demands for a new industrial agreement have not been met.

The BUWASU protested the woman’s termination in front of the Department of Labour.