Call to look at North Andros beach clean-up pay receipt

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NORTH Andros Chamber of Commerce president Darin Bethel called for the police to investigate the North Andros District Council after a receipt suggested the body was paid to have a beach cleaned.

It is unlawful for a council to undertake revenue-generating schemes. They can only receive money from the central government.

When residents complained that garbage was not removed after a party was held on Cedar Beach over the Independence weekend, the party promoter addressed them by disclosing a receipt that said: “$400 for cleaning Cedar Beach after beach party July 8, 2023.”

The name on the receipt was “North Andros District Council”, leading some North Andros residents to conclude the council violated the law.

Last week, North Andros Island Administrator Beverley Laramore said she would investigate the matter. She declined to discuss it yesterday, citing a funeral she had to attend.

Mr Bethel said members of the council and the island administrator must be held accountable.

“The question,” he said, “needs to be where did the $400 go? Who collected it and what did they do with it? From my understanding, local government employees cleaned up the beach.

“Now, why would local government employees clean up the beach if local government did not receive the money? The administrator has to know.”

Mr Bethel said the party promoter should reveal what happened.

“He needs to come out now and say who exactly he paid the money to.

“The council needs to dissolve and that’s just the way I feel.”

Mr Bethel said the island administrator should not be the investigator.

“Even people who are supporters of the Progressive Liberal Party are outraged and upset about this group of council members because of many different things that they do, but like I say, it didn’t make no sense just listing them off because that’s just hearsay and we don’t have anything to prove it but at least this one particular incident he had provided the documents,” he said.