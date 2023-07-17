EDITORIAL: Talk of transparency and accountability is cheap

IN recent times, there have been a number of incidents involving members of our uniformed services which have led to promises of investigations.

In last week’s Tribune, we reported on an incident that we reported first more than four months ago. It involved a number of students at Bimini Primary School who were allegedly beaten by a police officer. One boy was just 11 years old, and his mother said in May that no police officer had contacted her.

The school’s principal was reassigned after the incident after the Minister of Education, Glenys Hanna Martin, confirmed the punishment was inconsistent with ministry policies. The Ministry of National Security was asked to investigate.

The parents doubt any meaningful action will be taken – and yet last week Commissioner Clayton Fernander claims there is an ongoing investigation into the matter. He did not explain why such a lengthy investigation was required.

Then there is the ongoing case of an MP who is accused of rape. Commissioner Fernander has told people to “stand by” as there are “still one or two inquiries” despite recommendations having been given to him by the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Cordell Frazier.

Then in June, The Tribune reported claims by five men that they were beaten with a garden hose, a baseball bat and a PVC pipe after being taken into custody after a brawl at a bar in Bimini.

Today, we report on a man claiming his brother had a bag placed over his head, his handcuffs were tightened and he was beaten on the bottom with a machete to make him confess. The man was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital where his brother says he was prevented from seeing him.

We can go back to 2018 too, when three people say they were tortured by police in Eleuthera – handcuffed, beaten and fishbagged – and when they complained, their complaint ran out of time for consideration despite being made in ample time.

Still further today, we report on the case – again, more than four months ago – in which two Haitian barbers were reportedly assaulted by two immigration officers.

At the time, Immigration Minister Keith Bell said he hoped the investigation would be completed within a week. Months later, when asked if he is sure any investigation is actually happening, Mr Bell says: “I would like to think so.”

There is perhaps no greater indication of the level of priority Mr Bell has in his department for an alleged assault by two of his officers than going from an investigation in a week to him not being sure if any investigation is happening at all months later.

It is not good enough for authorities to simply say they will investigate and then hope everyone will go away and not ask them about it again.

This is exactly why people say they have no faith in such investigations taking place at all.

We do not know if these particular immigration officers are still on front-line duties, we do not know any timeline for the investigation – and if it were not for The Tribune asking questions, we might never know.

Mr Bell, you found your answers quickly enough when questions were raised over your administration of a citizenship oath in circumstances you admit yourself were unorthodox, perhaps you can find answers now on what the state of the investigation is where two people say they were assaulted by your officers. We believe the video of the incident is still available.

There can be delays in investigations for legitimate reasons – but if that is so, inform the public of what is happening. Not least of all, inform the alleged victims. Talk of transparency and accountability is cheap. Delivering on it is invaluable.