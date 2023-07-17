Fox Dale man becomes 58th murder victim

A 46-year-old Fox Dale man was murdered yesterday morning.
Police said sometime around 3am at a nightclub in Fox Hill, the man was involved in a physical altercation with another man who, moments after the encounter, produced a firearm and shot him.
This was the 58th murder of the year.
In a separate incident, as The Tribune went to press, police reported the body of man had been found on Pioneer’s Way in the area of Christ the King church in Freeport.
