Fox Dale man becomes 58th murder victim

A 46-year-old Fox Dale man was murdered yesterday morning.

Police said sometime around 3am at a nightclub in Fox Hill, the man was involved in a physical altercation with another man who, moments after the encounter, produced a firearm and shot him.

This was the 58th murder of the year.

In a separate incident, as The Tribune went to press, police reported the body of man had been found on Pioneer’s Way in the area of Christ the King church in Freeport.