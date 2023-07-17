GBPA gives Lucaya Towers South 30 day ultimatum - threatens to revoke occupancy

By: Rashad Rolle

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Port Authority has given an ultimatum to the board of the Lucayan Towers South: provide a plan to fix the complex in 30 days or have your certificate of occupancy revoked.

The condominium has been deteriorating for years. In 2019, The Tribune reported that the once premier institution showed severe neglect. Owners claimed someone on the board responsible for managing the building failed to ensure maintenance and proper money accounting.

There are 136 units in the building.

“We have heard the cries and concerns of the families and residents that reside at Lucayan Towers South and have worked with them, and for them, to have several code violations and serious safety hazards addressed by the condominium board,” the authority said in a statement. “We have exhausted every avenue to appeal to and have the board address the growing number of risks like deteriorating balconies and handrails, the inoperable fire pump and tank system and the defective exhaust fans on the roof of which are required for ventilation of the hallways and laundry rooms. Not to mention the defective elevator that limits mobility for residents, especially the elderly and those with health issues.”

“Unfortunately to date, these critical items have yet to be remedied and so we have issued a final notice to the board in which they have 30 days to present a tangible plan of action, or we will have no other alternative than to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy. We empathize with the residents of Lucayan Towers South who deserve the same basic right to a safe and hazard-free place to live as everyone else does in the country. We will meet with them to help them navigate these actions.

“We do not take such actions lightly. However, the serious nature of these safety violations, if left unchecked, could lead to possible tragedy. With sombre reflection, we recall the not-too-long-ago catastrophic incident that occurred in Surfside, Florida where the collapse of a 12-storey condominium resulted in 98 deaths. GBPA cannot allow this to be a possibility for the families and residents of Lucayan Tower South. This was not an easy decision, but an absolutely necessary one as even one tragedy is one too many.”