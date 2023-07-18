Man’s remains found in bushes in Freeport

ANIMALS carried body parts of a dead man in Freeport on Sunday, prompting police to find a man’s decomposing body.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said yesterday that foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

He said the man was found after 10pm on Sunday in a poorly kept area on Pioneer’s Way near a local church. Animals had begun to eat the man.

Police couldn’t say how long they suspected the man was dead. ASP Rolle said a DNA test is needed to reveal the man’s identity.