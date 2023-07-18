Student spotlight

Gregory Alexander Stubbs is a recent graduate of Queen’s College and the 2023 Gentleman of the Year.

Gregory received the biology, chemistry and Spanish awards, as well as the Grit and Grace Award and the Rev P Dyer Memorial prize.

He was a member of the Student Christian Movement, president of the Anchor Club and a member of the school choir.

Gregory would like to become a gastroenterologist and is attending Oral Roberts University to major in biology this fall.

