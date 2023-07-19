Lucayan Towers South condo association president refuses to answer questions as GBPA ultimatum looms

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE head of a condominium association responsible for a complex in Freeport that could have its occupancy certificate revoked dismissed questions from a reporter yesterday about the longstanding concern.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) issued a “final notice” to the Lucayan Towers South condominium board, demanding it discloses a plan in 30 days to address purported code violations and safety hazards or have its certificate of occupancy revoked.

When a Tribune reporter contacted Maurice Glinton, president of the Lucayan Towers South Condominium Association, to ask him about the state of the building, he said: “Who are you that you should want to know?”

After the reporter identified herself, he said yesterday: “I know where you’re from but you make it sound as if you have some proprietary in this matter.”

He referred the reporter to the port authority.

Pressed about the matter, he eventually said: “Ma’am, I think I’ve accommodated you, and you can’t seem to understand how I’ve tried to finesse really embarrassing you.”

One resident who spoke to The Tribune anonymously expressed disgust with the state of the building.

The resident said revoking the occupancy certificate would not be ideal, but the port authority’s push is welcomed.

The resident said owners do not know the way forward for the complex.

Another resident expressed concern about an elevator that frequently breaks down and balconies that fall apart. Fire alarms are said not to be working. The resident complained the building looked deplorable.

The owner said several derelict vehicles are in the parking lot and that promised amenities are unavailable due to poor upkeep.

The owner wants the board to meet with the owners to resolve the long-standing concerns.