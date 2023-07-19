Man shot dead in Pinewood Gardens

POLICE are investigating after a man was shot dead in the area of Cascarilla and Wild Guava Streets, Pinewood Gardens, on Wednesday, which marked the country’s 59th murder for the year.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said that shortly after 8pm, police received information that a man was shot.

“The male was walking in this area when the occupants of a small silver Japanese vehicle pulled along aside him,” Chief Supt Johnson said. “One male exited that vehicle and opened fire on the victim, shooting him multiple times.”

“He succumbed on the scene,” Chief Supt Johnson said.

Chief Supt Johnson appealed to members of the community if they have any information related to the incident to contact the police.

Meanwhile, police also reported a shooting around the same time of a man in the area of John Road and Hospital Lane. According to reports, the man was transported to the hospital via emergency medical services.