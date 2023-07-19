Safety issues raised by US and local government officials concerning recreational watercraft

A NEW travel advisory has been issued by the United States warning over the lack of regulation of commercial water craft – and an FNM senator has called for action at Goodman’s Bay to ensure public safety.

The US warning said: “Activities involving commercial recreational watercraft, including water tours, are not consistently regulated. Watercraft may be poorly. maintained and some operators may not have safety certifications. Due to these concerns, US government personnel are not permitted to use independently operated jet-ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Islands.”

Meanwhile, following an apparent drowning that occurred at Goodman’s Bay on Saturday, FNM Senator Maxine Seymour extended her sympathies to the family of the man who died in the “heartbreaking incident”.

She also warned of the “urgent need for lifeguards” to protect beachgoers across The Bahamas.

She said: “The absence of lifeguards on our beaches poses a significant risk to patrons, particularly children, who require vigilant supervision. It is critical that the government hire, train, and station lifeguards on beaches to provide first-aid and CPR, and to safeguard lives.

“Furthermore, the actions of some persons on jet skis who recklessly bypass buoys to ride up to shore, frequently performing stunts, pose a direct threat to the safety of swimmers. I encourage the government in partnership with the Royal Bahamas Police Force to provide increased regulation and supervision by intensifying foot and marine patrols, and strictly enforcing the law, to ensure the responsible operation of watercraft.”

Concerns have been raised on a number of occasions about the maintenance of buoys to protect swimmers from watercraft, as well as policing areas to ensure such separation is abided by.

Senator Seymour also noted a shortage of trash cans, with the ones present often brimming over, and added: “The government must swiftly rectify these vexing issues. It is off-putting to witness public funds being allocated to ventures that do not directly benefit everyday Bahamians, while the condition of the facilities at our beaches deteriorates. Showers do not work, bathrooms are locked or malfunctioning, supplies are restricted or unavailable. This is unacceptable for those who seek comfort and convenience. Such negligence undermines the experience and leaves a negative impression on families and all who come to enjoy our shores.

“I have experienced firsthand the issues plaguing our beaches. This weekend, as on previous occasions, our family spent time driving to multiple beaches on New Providence seeking parking and a free square foot of sand. It is sad that tens of thousands of citizens are regularly crammed on limited beaches while access to other parts of the island are illegally restricted and the government fails to address the issue. When we finally settled on a beach, my time was mainly spent picking up broken glass and debris, worrying about unsupervised children, avoiding unleashed dogs running freely on the sand, and fearing a group of jet ski riders who exhibited dangerous behaviour. This atmosphere of anarchy overshadowed what should have been a joyful family outing for me and so many others.”

She concluded: “It is time for the government to take immediate action and allocate the necessary resources to ensure that accidents are prevented, and Bahamians do not have to contend with broken amenities or unsanitary conditions during their visits to our beaches.”

The US travel advisory also cautioned visitors to exercise “increased vigilance” in the Over the Hill area where “gang-on-gang violence has resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population. Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence.”