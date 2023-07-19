State-recognised funeral for Dr Diane Gail Saunders on Friday

A STATE-recognised funeral service will be held for Dr Diane Gail Saunders, CB, OBE, on Friday at 11am at Christ Church Cathedral.
The celebrated Bahamian historian, who was last year named as a companion to the Order of The Bahamas, died on June 30 aged 79. Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis said her death "was a great loss to our nation".
A viewing in repose for the general public will be held from 12.30pm-5pm on Thursday at Bethel Brothers Morticians, Nassau Street.
The funeral service will be broadcast live on ZNS.
A cremation will be held at a later date.
Comments
carltonr61 13 minutes ago
There was a time when all the tapestry of this land here now and before us was sacred. In her writing Islanders In The Stream she portrayed the history of the new comers, us, our fathers who on a sloop with broken mast adrift in a choppy seas and surrounded by large sharks. A boat sails far off on the hazy horizon. Many of our generations never bothered to learn Colonial History from the narrow narratives of our British masters. So sad. These islands and cays appeared in the historical records of Portugal long before Columbus so too the Amazon. I misplaced my National Geographics The Tigris Expedition. On a handmade papyrus reed scientist-explorer Thor Heyerdahl crossed the Atlantic in 1969–70 to demonstrate that the currents took him from Africa and the Mediterranean Seas to Central America, also Cat Island. The Bahamas' history in its purest tapestry includes the voyage of Christopher Columbus in 1492 while the Portuguese used our fresh water in Bimini for hundreds of years to then set out along the Gylf Stream coming from The Amazon.
In 1648 The Eleutheran Adventures arrived here with their slaves. In 1656 Europeans settled here. The Historical data needs to be clearly clarified as Columbus, seeking to replace the routes of Marco Polo in search of India's and Afghanistan's rugs, satin clothes, green gems and other precious stones curiously named or region West Indies. But my how wrong he was. His person, cannot be blamed for the Portuguese slavery to the Amazon. The British followed. We must restore October 12th., and the tens of billions in tourist dollars it brought to The Bahamas and will bring in the future.
