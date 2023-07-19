State-recognised funeral for Dr Diane Gail Saunders on Friday

A STATE-recognised funeral service will be held for Dr Diane Gail Saunders, CB, OBE, on Friday at 11am at Christ Church Cathedral.

The celebrated Bahamian historian, who was last year named as a companion to the Order of The Bahamas, died on June 30 aged 79. Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis said her death "was a great loss to our nation".

A viewing in repose for the general public will be held from 12.30pm-5pm on Thursday at Bethel Brothers Morticians, Nassau Street.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on ZNS.

A cremation will be held at a later date.