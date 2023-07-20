Goombay Summer Festival returns

By MIA GARDNER

AFTER a decade-plus hiatus, the Goombay Summer Festival is returning to New Providence.

The event will be held on Friday, July 28, between Rawson Square and Charlotte Street.

The Goombay Summer Festival has been held on Family Islands in the past ten years. It will be returning to Exuma, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama, North and Central Andros, South Andros, Bimini, the Berry Islands, Cat Island, Long Island, and San Salvador.

Tourism director general Latia Duncombe said: “Prepare yourself for an unparalleled celebration of our culture. Goombay will showcase the very best in Rake and Scrape, Bahamian cuisine, refreshing beverages, and cherished traditions over the course of the three weeks.”

“Entertainment over the next few weeks will be spectacular. Goombay dancers will be back on Bay. There will be a section for you to come, see, enjoy and also explore. Something new will happen every week.”

Performers include Sweet Emily, D-Mac, Solo, The Obeah Man (Junkanoo Tingz), Gary McDonald, Shine, Lady E, Blaudy, Nishie LS and Geno D.

Attendees can partake in activities such as ring play, Nassau trivia and limbo.