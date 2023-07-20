Pintard still waiting on list on disclosures

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said he is still waiting for Victor Cooper, the Public Disclosure Commission chairman, to reveal who failed to disclose their assets, income and liabilities this year.

Bishop Cooper told The Tribune last week that many senators and senior civil servants failed to follow the law.

He said he sent a letter to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Mr Pintard with the names of those who failed to comply.

Only the prime minister or leader of the opposition could table the list in parliament or forward it to the Office of the Attorney General for potential prosecution.

Mr Pintard said he had received nothing yet.

“We have also formally written to him to get the information just so that we can also encourage and challenge colleagues to submit if only the initial information because the way it is structured, you can submit information if there are things that are missing,” he said.

“But again, no, I have not received any information, and so it’s hopeful that the chairman would send it.”

Mr Pintard said FNM members have complied with the law.

“The chair ought to reveal and if there are persons who have not submitted items, they ought to write them specifically so that it could be remedied and so we’re concerned,” he said. “Historically, there have not been enforcement.”

“In all respect, all of us should step up what we do, how we behave, how we govern and if you have made a mistake or misstep, correct it and get on with the business of representing people because this issue is a distraction.”