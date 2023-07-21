AC challenges at Justice Centre ‘being addressed’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

SUPREME Court Deputy Registrar Renaldo Toote said the air-conditioning challenges that prompted workers to walk out of the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre in Grand Bahama are being addressed.



The AC systems were dysfunctional last week. Some employees reacted to this by staying outside.

Mr Toote, acting director of court services, said: “We are fully aware of the air conditioning challenges at the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre and have been actively trying to resolve them.

“A local service provider had been engaged, but they faced challenges in fulfilling the contractual terms. We expect a resolution to be achieved soon.”

The justice centre in Freeport underwent $2m in renovations under the Minnis administration.

The building houses five courts.

Staff of the Registrar Generals Office in Freeport have also experienced problems.



Staff there are concerned about potential mould issues.



Last Wednesday, the registrar general went to Freeport to inspect the office space.