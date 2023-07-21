Four rescued after small aircraft crashes into water near Governor's Harbour

Four people have been rescued after a small aircraft crashed into water shortly after takeoff from Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, on Friday evening.
According to reports, the Piper PA-23 lost power in the left engine and crashed after attempting to return to the field.
All four people on board were rescued with no reports of any injuries.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority is investigating the incident.
