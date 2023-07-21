Man killed and two hurt in latest shootings

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

NEW Providence police are investigating two separate shootings that killed a man and left two others in hospital yesterday.

The first incident happened after 3pm in the Dean’s Alley area off Market Street.

Police said two men were talking when a white Japanese vehicle pulled up.

“It was reported that a male exited the vehicle and opened fire on both males,” police said.

They were later taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. However, one of them died from his injuries –– pushing the country’s murder count to at least 60 for the year.

“The first victim who suffered gunshot injuries to the upper torso, back and right arm remains in stable condition.”

Nearly an hour later, police received reports of another shooting in the Quarry Mission Road area.

“Preliminary reports confirmed the victim was standing on the street when he was approached by occupants of a champagne colored Nissan vehicle who discharged a firearm at him, resulting in him receiving gunshot injuries to both legs,” police said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains listed in stable condition.